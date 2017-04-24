Man dies after being shot at hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been fatally wounded in a shooting at a hotel, police said.
It happened Monday evening at Americas best Value Inn & Suites at 1360 Springbrook Ave.
Police said it seemed like there was a shootout.
Two witnesses told WREG they saw a man fire about 15 shots out of a car window as he drove by. They said they recognized the victim as a man who worked at the hotel and cleaned their room.
Police said he died at the hospital.
No one is in custody at this point, and police are investigating.
