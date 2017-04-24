× Indiana professor charged with anti-Muslim hoax

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indiana State University professor has been arrested.

Prosecutors allege Azhar Hussein sent anti-Muslim letters to himself that threatened violence against Muslim community members.

On March 24, he reported he was assaulted in the College of Technology according to WIBQ.

The station reports Hussein, who is an assistant professor of aviation technology, had recently been told he was losing his job.

Hussein is charged with felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.