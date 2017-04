× Firefighters battle house fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A South Memphis family is homeless after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Englewood St. near McLemore Ave.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters say one person was inside the house at the time — but they were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.