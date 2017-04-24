× FESJC announces first commitments

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The FedEx St. Jude Classic received its first official commitments as Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka and Kevin Chappell joined the field for the tournament’s 60th Anniversary. Scott, the 2013 Masters Champion and 13-time PGA TOUR winner, will be making his first appearance in Memphis since 2007. Ryder Cup participant Brooks Koepka, who finished tied for second at last year’s FESJC, along with last week’s Valero Texas Open winner Kevin Chappell will also tee it up June 5-11 at TPC Southwind.