× Drivers warned of text message scam by SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a new scam.

Deputies say crooks pose as law enforcement via text message.

It claims you’ve been caught breaking the law by radar and cameras.

The text says the fine is $250 and asks you to reply with your address so they can mail you the ticket.

They even threaten to arrest you and impound your vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says if you receive one of these text messages, do not reply.

They don’t use red light cameras or speed cameras to catch traffic violators.

Also, if they have your tag and phone number deputies would also have your mailing address and wouldn’t contact you via text message.

If you received the kind of text like call the sheriff’s office at 901-222-5500.