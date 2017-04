Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- David Potter of Levi Elementary School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

David teaches kindergarten through fifth grade Orff Music.

He says, "I love watching my students change the world through music."

Thank you, David, for being a beacon of light to help guide the youth.

You can nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week by using this link.