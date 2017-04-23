× Suspect arrested for murder of Jonesboro man who was sitting in car

JONESBORO, Ark. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in Jonesboro.

Police said Kentrall Williams, 30, is the one who killed Kerry Kindred Jr., 26.

Police said he shot Kindred while he was sitting in a vehicle outside a home in the 700 block of Marshall Street not long after midnight Saturday.

Kindred died at the hospital.

Police developed Williams as a suspect and arrested him the next day. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Williams is charged with capital murder and is being held at Craighead County Jail.

Police are still investigating the case.