× Police investigating armed home invasion in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened after 10 p.m. Saturday on Thrift Avenue, officials said.

Police said it involved two men and four victims, one a woman that neighbors identified as the homeowner and a grandmother.

Police said two men approached another man in the home’s carport, making demands. That man ran away, but then at least one suspect went into the home and held up two more men with a gun. Police said the suspect told the two men to get on the ground and got away with $320.

Police said the woman was also home the whole time.

Neighbor Gloriastine Smith heard some of the commotion.

“I was relaxing, I heard some ruckus, noises. But I had no idea what they were,” she said.

Police said the suspects might’ve known one of the victims.

Smith, who owns her home, said it’s part of why she worries about getting home at night.

“If its dark when I’m coming in, I have this fear once I back in my driveway. My son always tell me to look all around before you get out,” she said.

Smith said she goes to church regularly and prays for her community.

“Terrified because there are so many things happening in the whole world but seems like our young people here in Memphis, lord forgive them, protect us and keep us safe. There’s so much stuff going on,” she said.

“I got bars up, ADT security. You just gotta keep your stuff locked and watch yourself,” another neighbor Jerry Rush said.

Police said both suspects were wearing gloves and fled in unknown directions.

The victims did not answer WREG’s requests for comment.