× Off-duty officer robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was the victim of a crime.

The officer was not on duty when it happened, police said. He said he was leaving the Mapco store in the 2100 block of Winchester Road around 2 p.m. when two or three armed men robbed him.

The victim said he fired a shot toward the suspects, but they got away.

Police don’t think any of them were hit by the bullet.

Police are investigating.