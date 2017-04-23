3-year-old who can’t speak paints to express himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM, Ore. — Bright colors and glitter fill many of Ocean Scott's paintings.

The 3-year-old's art is so bold and bright that it's a stark contrast from a year ago when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and it felt like a dark time for his family.

The disease means six shots a day and constant care, as well as speech delay. His language stopped progressing and then he lost what he had learned.

Things started to turn around one day when instead of talking, his mom watched him grab a brush and start painting, using any color he could find and even rolling around toy trains as a tool.

"His style is very unique, and each piece is really different," his mom, April Sandvig, said.

Sandvig is now selling his works of art online with part of the proceeds going toward a diabetic alert dog for Ocean. They're selling for thousands of dollars.

"I like that it's his thing, and it's his time. It's like, 'I feel like I need to do this, I'm doing this,'" she said.

And with each picture its own special piece, she says her son doesn't need to talk just yet, he's found the perfect way to communicate.