2 arrested for assaulting patients in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were recently arrested in separate cases of adult abuse.

Christina Allen, 25, worked as a direct support professional at a vocational education center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Adult Protective Services told the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation about a complaint against her regarding adult abuse, which led to an investigation in November 2016.

TBI agents said they learned she physically assaulted a patient at the center on Knight Arnold Road the month prior.

She was indicted on the charge of adult abuse/neglect/exploitation in March and was arrested April 13. She is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

The other case also involves a person allegedly assaulting a patient where he worked.

Jeremiah Chatham, 30, was a caretaker at a supported-living home in Cordova. The TBI said he assaulted a patient at the home in September.

He was charged with adult abuse/neglect/exploitation and was arrested Thursday with a $30,000 bond.

Both Allen and Chatham are no longer employed in those jobs, the TBI said.