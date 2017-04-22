× Suspect steals car with baby inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car thief stole more than just a woman’s Nissan Maxima.

Tawanda Hightower said she was at the gas station at 5930 Winchester Road Friday evening when she left her car unattended with the keys in the ignition while her 1-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

The suspect got in the car and drove away, police said.

Police said the baby was found safe after officers were called to the Hickory Ridge Mall about a child alone in a car in the parking lot.

Hightower was cited for reckless endangerment, leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle and unattended vehicle.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Police are reminding people to not leave vehicles running and unattended. In addition to making it much easier for criminals to steal the car, it’s actually illegal.

That’s especially the case if there’s a child inside. Never leave a child unattended in a running vehicle even for a minute.