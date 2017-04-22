× Man shot through car door while driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while driving on Getwell Road.

The victim told police he was driving north on Getwell near I-240 around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when three bullets flew through his door.

He was hit and taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He has since improved to noncritical condition, police said.

The victim said he didn’t see where the bullets came from.

A passenger in the car wasn’t hurt.

Police are investigating.