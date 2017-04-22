× Man shot as he was lying in bed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect came into a man’s home and shot him as he was lying in bed, police said.

The victim said he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect or suspects had gotten into the home in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue by unknown means.

Police said when they responded to the scene they found a large amount of codeine syrup, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home. There was also a handgun near the bed, they said.

Police have not made any arrests in this case and are still investigating.