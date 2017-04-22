× Jonesboro police investigating early morning homicide

JONESBORO, Ar. — The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday morning.

It happened in the 700 block Marshall Street, just before 1 a.m. Jonesboro police say that the victim, 26-year-old Kerry Lee Kindred Jr., was sitting in his vehicle outside a residence on Marshall Street when he was struck by gun shots.

Kindred was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police say witnesses spotted the suspect running between houses in the neighborhood after shooting Kindred. Officers searched the area, but could not find anyone.

While Jonesboro detectives have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene, no one has been arrested yet.