Firefighters put out fire at Elvis Presley’s first home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the first home owned by singer Elvis Presley Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded at 7:36 and had the fire under control by 7:53, officials said.

They said there was heavy smoke. Witnesses told WREG they saw smoke billowing from the attic.

Officials said it was an electrical fire that started in a wall outlet in the living room area.

They were still working to determine a damage estimate as of Saturday afternoon.

The Mike Curb Family Foundation owns the home, according to a plaque at the residence. The foundation uses it for music education through Rhodes College.

Neighbors said Rhodes often hosts parties and classes at the home.

Work crews were renovating the home this week in response to a flood over the winter, neighbors said.

According to the plaque, Presley bought the East Memphis home in 1956 after the success of the hit single "Heartbreak Hotel." He purchased Graceland about a year later. He lived there with his parents.

Neighbors told WREG tour groups often drive by and visit the home, though it's not open to the public.