West Memphis woman claims her home has been shot into 5 times

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. -- A West Memphis woman is speaking out about the gun violence that has her family living in constant fear. She wants police to increase patrol before it’s too late; she says her home has been shot into at least five times in the last few weeks.

It looks like a your average neighborhood, but Wynetta Williams says this is a war zone and her home is the target.

"You’re sleeping just feet away from where they’re shooting, less than feet away," said Williams.

There are bullet holes on the floor of her bedroom and even right over her bed. All the action makes her afraid to lay her head on her own pillow at night.

"I just want it to stop, to cease, I want it done because I’m paying rent in a house I can’t even live in," added Williams.

She says the house has been shot into multiple times, most recently a week ago in broad daylight, but she says even when she goes to police nothing is done.

"They told me it was an AK-47 but they won’t do anything because no one saw them do it," added Williams.

Williams says bullets have traveled all the way through her home, even shattering the glass of her back door.

"I don’t want to have to bury a loved one over stupidity," added Williams.

She says she has a teenage daughter who won’t come home out of fear the gun play could continue, and since it’s not safe right now Williams says she won’t even let her granddaughter come visit.

"When does it stop when someone loses a life," said Williams.

West Memphis Police Department thinks the shootings are gang-related, but Williams says she’s not a part of a gang and is fed up with being caught in the crossfire.

West Memphis Police Department has not issued a comment about increasing patrol in the area near the home.