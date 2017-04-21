× Two children injured in apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are being treated for smoke inhalation at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following an apartment fire in Fox Meadows.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. Friday at the Eden at Watersedge Apartments on Mendenhall Road south of Mt. Moriah.

Firefighters say an electrical problem sparked the fire — which damaged several units at the complex.

Everyone in the building was able to get out — but the two children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after breathing in too much smoke.

The American Red Cross was called in to provide assistance to three adults who were displaced by the fire.