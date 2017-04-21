× Tornado Warning over for Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Tippah County and Prentiss County.

The warning is over for Tippah County, but it remains in effect for Prentiss until 8:30 p.m. Friday.

People in that area could face flying debris, so be sure you have adequate shelter. The NWS expects damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and trees that are in the tornado’s path.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm produced a tornado near Jumpertown. It was heading east at 30 mph.