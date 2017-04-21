× Teachers see results from Team Read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools students are improving their reading and comprehension skills thanks to a community effort.

WREG kicked off its Team Read effort last September with a 30 minute special, news stories and WREG volunteers all pushing the message to the community to sign up to work in the schools with the students on reading.

WREG team members such as Alex Coleman and Zaneta Lowe spent time with students.

We caught up with Clay Smith who works at FedEx and tutors J’Von Quinn.

He said it has been highly rewarding, “It’s been a learning experience for both of us. J’Von always entertains me with what’s going on in his life and we just kind of have fun.”

We profiled Aubrey Malone when we started the program. who didn’t necessarily need a tutor has more than benefited from the

She went from being a good reader to an excellent reader.

Some teachers report seeing positive behavior changes.

Winchester Elementary has 30 students enrolled in Team Read.

More than half have increased their sight words by nearly 70-percent.

That’s proof that anyone can use a little extra help.