× Police investigating smash-and-grab at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of robbers hit the Macy’s in Oak Court Mall Friday night.

Police were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m.

Police said the four suspects came into the store and used a hammer to smash a jewelry case. They got away with several bracelets.

No one was hurt.

The suspects are at large after fleeing in a four-door blue Chevy Impala, police said.

Police are investigating.