Police investigating deadly shooting at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are searching for clues after a deadly double shooting outside a South Memphis gas station.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at the corner of South Parkway and Florida St.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting or any suspect information.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this case.