× MCA student killed after getting hit by car near Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young woman has died after being hit by a car.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Poplar Avenue and Tucker Street, which is at the corner of Overton Park.

Police said a 2010 black Ford hit 22-year-old pedestrian Kelcie Ashmore.

Ashmore was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries, police said.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and was issued a misdemeanor citation for driver to exercise due care.

Ashmore was a student at Memphis College of Art. The school said it is making counseling available on campus and is in contact with Ashmore’s family.

“The tragic loss of student Kelcie Ashmore runs deep within MCA and each of us feels the sorrow,” the school said in a statement. “We will continue to feel the loss as the news reverberates throughout campus today. We are a community that cares deeply for each other. And, we recognize this even more when something of this magnitude strikes us. Life is precious.”