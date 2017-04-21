× Mark Giannini found not guilty of rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A jury has found Memphis businessman Mark Giannini not guilty of rape.

Giannini was charged with raping a woman who came to his home for a job interview in 2014.

Earlier in the day, jury members asked the judge “What is the legal definition of consent?”

They also said they could not reach a unanimous decision on the charge of aggravated rape.

The 25-year-old woman told police she was drugged and raped at Giannini’s home when she was hired to clean his home in June of 2014.

He owned an information technology firm at the time of the attack.

He was also on the board for the Boys and Girls Club, the Memphis Botanic Garden and the Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

Giannini is facing charges for two other rapes dating back to 2002.

Detectives searched Giannini’s house and found drugs, guns, and other evidence from one of the alleged rapes.

When arrested he was found with his passport, a small contact case with Viagra and a large sum of cash according to police.

District Attorney Gen. Amy Weirich released the following statement after the verdict: