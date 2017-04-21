× Man shot after dropping off his girlfriend near the U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department responded to an Aggravated Assault at Patterson and Desoto.

It happened around 1:30 Friday morning.

According to police, the victim was dropping his girlfriend off at the Univesity of Memphis.

The victim says he left going southbound on Patterson when a black car drove by him going Northbound.

The unknown suspects shot several times into the victim’s car, police say.

The victim was transported in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made and this is still an ongoing investigation.

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.