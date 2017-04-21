× First 2017 human West Nile Virus case confirmed in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first human case of West Nile Virus in 2017 has been confirmed in Shelby County.

The reported case is also the first human case confirmed in the state of Tennessee this year.

No other information has been released about the person or where they may have contracted the virus.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, “WNV has not been detected in any ZIP codes within Shelby County using trap collections and state testing.”

Warm weather could mean a and summer when it comes to mosquitos, “unseasonably warm winter temperatures, the SCHD Vector Control Program began treating areas within all ZIP codes by applying larvicides to standing bodies of water in February.”

Everyone is encouraged to practice the 4 D’s:

• DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.

• DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

• DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.

• DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.