Former MATA CEO Ron Garrison enters plea to prostitution charge

MEMPHIS — Former MATA CEO Ron Garrison has made a plea deal in his prostitution case.

He entered an Alford plea to a charge of patronizing a prostitute.

The plea means he acknowledges there is likely enough evidence to convict him, but he maintains his innocence.

He was sentenced to six months diversion and the charge will likely be expunged later.

Garrison was caught in a police sting where they say he contacted a decoy and agreed to pay for sex.

Police documents revealed Garrison showed up at a motel in Cordova to meet the undercover officer but was uncomfortable when he got in the room and left.

That’s when he was detained by investigators.

Garrison was one of 42 people arrested during “Operation Someone Like Me.”

Ads were posted online and for sex with prostitutes and received more than 500 responses.

Eight people were seeking sex with minors, two wanted sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Agents answered ads and two juvenile trafficking victims were recovered.

ICE helped with the investigation as several people were in the country illegally.

Those charged during the Memphis “Operation Someone Like Me” are below.

*Ronald Garrison, 60, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Ahmed Khalid, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Juan Valdez, 34, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Melvin Garcia, 35, unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Christian Esquivel, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Efrain Aguilera, 26, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Terry Lewis, Jr., 29, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Ali Awad, 21, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Paul Palmer, Jr., 47, East Ridge, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Richard Hardin, 67, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Sam Lewis, 59, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Paul Roach, 49, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Bret Morris, 33, Bartlett, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*James Walker, 50, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Mario Thomas, 41, Memphis, TN – Possession of Cocaine, Marijuana

*David Brumfield, 60, Collierville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Harrison Chung, 40, Garden Grove, CA – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Milton Davis, 50, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Mark Berry, 44, Arlington, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Robert Jackins, 52, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Benjamin Gilbert, 26, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Antonio Chacon, 32, Unknown – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Keten Patel, 33, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Carl McKee, 31, Munford, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Luis Fernando, 45, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Julio Perez, 20, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Marin Rykhlov, 39, Knoxville, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Basel Hasan, 18, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution near Church or School

*Catasia Williams, 26, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Mikael Farris, 35, Cordova, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Emmi Easton, 20, Memphis, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Darry Little, 53, Marion, AR – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)

*Hilario Vargas Lopez, 40, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Oscar Larios, 48, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Christopher Rodgers, 32, Braden, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (A Felony)

*Demario Davis, 30, Unknown – Trafficking for Sexual Servitude, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Heroin,

Oxycodone, Marijuana, Stolen Property Under $500

*Mitch Cooper, 43, Humboldt, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (Misdemeanor)

*Nat-Matias Armando, 19, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Erin Shindler, 29, Bartlett, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Shanqua Patrick, 23, Halls, TN – Prostitution near Church or School

*Isaiah Williams, 47, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony)

*Uriel Roblero, 23, Memphis, TN – Patronizing Prostitution (B Felony

