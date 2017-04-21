10-year-old recovering after he was shot in the head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the head.

Memphis Police say the car he was riding in was shot up and full of children.

Whoever pulled the trigger is still on the run.

The shots rang out at the Abington Apartments in Raleigh a little after 11 p.m.

There are questions as to who opened fire on a car full of children. Emily Martin, who lives in the complex, said her co-worker told her about the shooting.

"She said she heard like 12 gunshots, she was waiting on the gate. And a car was coming out and people came out of the bushes and there was like 12 gunshots," she explained.

A police report details the horrifying moments a woman said she was driving into the Abington Apartments off Raleigh Lagrange to pick up her husband. She says she heard a gunshot and the back window of her vehicle shatter with four children inside. When she looked back to check on them, a 10-year-old boy said his head hurt and blood was coming from the back of his head. He was taken to Methodist North.

Martin has lived at the apartments for three years. She knows of it's checkered past — a few years ago multiple rapes were reported at the complex in a short period of time.

"I've heard about the rapes, a couple break-ins, but where I'm at it's quiet," she said.

Martin says from what she's seen security has increased.

"They have security that drives around 24 hours — so that's crazy that happened. There's cameras up everywhere it should be on camera, they should have it on camera because there's cameras right there," she said.

But that didn't make a difference for the 10-year-old who now has to battle the pain of a bullet hitting his head. People in the area want those who pulled the trigger to be held accountable.