The Cosmo Cook has a Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna recipe!

Lasagna is always a family favorite but today, we’re kicking it up a notch, with something new!

The Cosmo Cook, Chef Ragan Oglesby, is here with a Spinach and Mushroom version that you don’t have to be a vegetarian to love!

Spinach and Mushroom Lasagna

Ingredients:

Sauce:

1 and 1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

1 large onion, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

4 tsp. of minced garlic, chopped

1- 6 oz. can tomato paste

2 cups tomato sauce

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 cup of grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup water

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1 tbsp. dried thyme

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. black pepper

1 tbsp. sea salt

Lasagna:

1 lb. lasagna noodles

1 15-or-16-ounce container of ricotta cheese

2 10-ounce boxes frozen chopped spinach, thawed (remove all water by squeezing in a clean cloth)

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup Parmesan, grated

4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Sauce Directions:

Sauté the mushrooms in a large, sauté pan on medium high heat. Stir for about 5 minutes (do not add any liquids at this time) Add olive oil and stir in onions, cook for 3-5 minutes and add garlic. Stir in the tomato paste, cook for a minute longer. Reserve 1 cup of the tomato sauce (it will go in the bottom of the casserole dish), and put the remaining cup of tomato sauce into the pan with the mushrooms. Add the large can of crushed tomatoes and grape tomatoes. Add one cup of water.

Stir in the oregano, thyme, sugar, and red pepper flakes, black pepper and sea salt.

Bring simmer on a low simmer, for 30 minutes.

Lasagna noodles:

Salt the boiling pasta water, and add the dry lasagna noodles to the boiling water. Stir gently, making sure that the noodles are not sticking to each other. Cook according to package directions of the noodles. When the noodles are al dente, drain the noodles in a colander, and rinse them to cool them with cold water. As you rinse them, gently separate them with your fingers.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

4 Assemble the lasagna: Remove sauce from heat.

Spread the one cup of reserved tomato sauce over the bottom of a large casserole dish.

Place a layer of lasagna noodles down over the tomato sauce, slightly overlapping. Then spoon of your mushroom sauce. Dollop spinach and ricotta over sauce. Top with the Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese over the spinach. Sprinkle fresh basil over cheese.

REPEAT

Bake at 350°F for 25 minutes covered, then remove the foil and bake uncovered for an additional 25 minutes. Take the lasagna out of the oven when done and let it rest 10 minutes before cutting. Serve.