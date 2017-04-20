× Tad Cummins arrested, Elizabeth Thomas safe

SISKIYOU, Calif. — The TBI confirms Tad Cummins has been arrested.

The arrest happened in Siskiyou County in Northern California.

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, is safe.

Both have been the focus of an Amber Alert.

Authorities say Cummins kidnapped Thomas March 13 from Maury County, Tennessee.

The TBI said, “The school district in Maury County terminated Cummins in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year.”