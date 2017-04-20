× Second suspect arrested after chase in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A second suspect has been taken into custody after a car and foot chase Wednesday night in Marshall County.

He was arrested on Highway 178 near Red Banks Road a short time ago.

The other suspect was taken into custody last night.

Both were wanted for multiple cases of shoplifting across multiple counties, a Marshall County official said.

A law enforcement source also told WREG they stole a truck from Pontotoc, Mississippi, but later bailed out.

The chase started out with deputies following them by car, but it at some point turned into a foot pursuit in the woods.

One of the suspects tried to break into a house in DeSoto County, the law enforcement source said.