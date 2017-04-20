× Police: Security guard shoots shoplifting suspect at Cash Saver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shoplifting suspect is in the hospital after police said a security guard shot him.

Police were called to the Cash Saver on 4049 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

An investigation showed a security guard encountered a shoplifter and there was some sort of altercation between the two.

That led to the guard firing a shot, which hit the suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken to Regional Medical Center in noncritical condition.

The investigation is ongoing as police examine the scene, watch security footage and talk to the several witnesses.