Police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Thursday.

Police were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Chelsea Avenue about a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believed the shooting actually happened about a half-mile away in the 2400 block of Hubbard Avenue.

He was shot multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

There is no information on the suspect, who is at large.