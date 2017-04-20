× Officials working extra hard to keep you safe for upcoming downtown events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not just go time for the Memphis Grizzlies tonight — from here on out its all hands on deck, including busy Beale Street.

“We also have Africa and April coming up right adjacent to the street this weekend, Hotwing Festival, we have strong May 13,” said Ken Taylor with the Beale Street Merchants Association.

“We actually have wine racing April 30, so we just have an amazing slew of events that are coming on.”

We’re in event season, and the Beale Street Merchants Association says they’re preparing with law enforcement for the crowds.

“We don’t discuss specific numbers, but we do have a great relationship with the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Downtown Memphis Commission.”

While people from all over the Mid-South enjoy these events, it’s long hours for officers on the job.

“It’s just kinda a thing we expect this time of year, everyone kinda chips in and goes downtown to work these details,” said Essica Littlejohn with the Memphis Police Association.

Those details require a balance.

“The majority of people downtown this time of year are people from out of town who come in and enjoy these kind of events, and it is very important because we have to make sure those citizens are safe, and at the same time we have to make sure the officers are well rested.”

If you were anywhere near Tom Lee Park and the riverfront this past weekend, you noticed an increased police presence — officers on horses, on bikes and on boats, a helicopter and undercover and reserve officers.

Memphis Police aren’t saying what they’re doing specifically for upcoming large events but said they’ve added more cameras, they’re working with the Riverfront Development Corporation to hopefully add private security and reaching to nearby businesses and apartment complexes about providing extra security themselves.