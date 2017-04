× Man critically injured in Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are working to identify suspects following a shooting in Binghampton late Wednesday night.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot near Pope St. and Nathan Ave. around 11:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting.

They’re asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.