MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A bear has been spotted in Frayser.

Memphis police report a black bear was seen on Claudine Cove.

That's near Overton Crossing and Whitney Ave.

Police received numerous calls about people seeing a bear.

We were told a game warden captured the bear, but it appears the bear is still loose.

Our Luke Jones is at the scene gathering more information.