× Second suspect arrested for March shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect is in custody for a shooting that injured two people in Parkway Village last month.

Monday night, MPD arrested 21-year-old Lorious Currie and charged her with attempted first degree murder.

Police say she was driving a Cadillac Escalade that was involved in the March 5th shooting near Castleman and Knight Arnold.

According to the affidavit, the Escalade was following a car driven by the victims when the passenger — 21-year-old Dedric Hayes — fired several shots, hitting 21-year-old Ashley Tate — who was a passenger in the other car.

The shooting caused the other driver — 21-year-old Joey Levy — to crash his car.

Both Tate and Levy suffered extensive injuries — including several broken bones.

Hayes was arrested a few weeks after the shooting. He also faces attempted first degree murder charges.