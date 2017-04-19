Second suspect arrested for March shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect is in custody for a shooting that injured two people in Parkway Village last month.
Monday night, MPD arrested 21-year-old Lorious Currie and charged her with attempted first degree murder.
Police say she was driving a Cadillac Escalade that was involved in the March 5th shooting near Castleman and Knight Arnold.
According to the affidavit, the Escalade was following a car driven by the victims when the passenger — 21-year-old Dedric Hayes — fired several shots, hitting 21-year-old Ashley Tate — who was a passenger in the other car.
The shooting caused the other driver — 21-year-old Joey Levy — to crash his car.
Both Tate and Levy suffered extensive injuries — including several broken bones.
Hayes was arrested a few weeks after the shooting. He also faces attempted first degree murder charges.