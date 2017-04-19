× Police: Woman beat boyfriend, shot him twice in the back over another woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the woman they say shot her boyfriend in the back over another woman.

Police responded to the shooting at a fourplex in the 300 block of Mississippi Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

When they got there, the suspect and victim were both gone, but witnesses told investigators that a woman shot a man twice in the back, hit him over the head several times with her gun and fired two more shots at him but missed.

The man, who was driven to the hospital in a car, told police that his girlfriend shot him because she saw him talking to another woman.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.