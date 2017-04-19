Police investigating shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are looking for suspects after a shooting in South Memphis overnight.
Police say a man was shot at an apartment building on Mississippi Blvd. near Lauderdale St. around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to the Regional Medical Center. His injuries aren’t life-threatening.
So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.
They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
35.129564 -90.045676