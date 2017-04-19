× NBA fines Fizdale for “Take that for data” comment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA has fined Grizzlies head coach Dave Fizdale $30,000.

The fine is due to Fizdale’s public criticism of the officiating of the April 17th game.

Fizdale called the officiating “unprofessional” and “unacceptable” before slamming his fist on a table and storming off.

“It was a very poorly officiated basketball game,” Fizdale said. “Zach Randolph, the most rugged guy in the game, has zero free throws, but somehow Kawhi Leonard had 19 free throws?”

Fizdale went on to say, “That’s unacceptable, that was unprofessional. My guys dug in that game and earned the right to be in that game and they did not even give us a chance.”

The Grizzlies lost 96-82.