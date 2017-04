× Mike Conley giving away Grizzlies playoff tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies guard Mike Conley will be giving away Grizzlies tickets to Thursday night’s playoff game at the FedExForum.

Conley plans to give away 500 tickets after practice Wednesday.

That should be around 12:30 p.m.

The giveaway will take place in the grand lobby.

There’s a limit of two tickets per person.