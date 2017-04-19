× Multiple agencies chase after shoplifting suspects accused of stealing truck, breaking into house

MARSHALL AND DESOTO COUNTIES, Miss. — Deputies from multiple agencies pursued two suspects in a car and on foot Wednesday evening.

The two suspects are wanted for multiple cases of shoplifting across multiple counties, a Marshall County official said.

A law enforcement source also told WREG they stole a truck from Pontotoc, Mississippi, but later bailed out.

The chase started out with deputies following them by car, but it at some point turned into a foot pursuit in the woods.

One of the suspects tried to break into a house in DeSoto County, the law enforcement source said.

One suspect has been taken into custody behind Meadowbrook Baptist, but the other is still at large.

The search is going on now in Byhalia around Highway 78 and Red Banks Road as well as the 1400 block of Harrison Drive. A resident told WREG police have been telling the neighbors to stay inside and lock their doors.