Man says he was beaten, robbed while pumping gas downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man is out of the hospital after he said two strangers beat and robbed him while he was pumping gas in downtown Memphis.

It happened at the Valero on Poplar near Le Bonheur and just blocks from 201.

"This store has a lot of people there, you know. Why would they pick us up? I don't know," said Korry Freeman.

Freeman stopped at the gas station Sunday night after celebrating Easter.

He said he saw a friend and helped her pump gas while they caught up.

"Guy got out of the car and walked up to me and hit me upside my head," said Freeman. "Before they took the car, they started beating me some more. I didn't know. I didn't know."

Freeman said he fell to the ground while the pair rifled through his pockets, taking $35 and his wallet.

"I'm thinking I'm dead, because I don't know what's going on," said Freeman.

He says he spent the next two days in the hospital.

Meanwhile, detectives pulled security footage and tried to find his attackers.

"To this day I'm scared, though," he said. "I don't even want to go to a gas station no more. I don't understand why it happened like that."

Freeman also doesn't know what happened to his friend. She's not listed on the police report, and officers told WREG they haven't talked to her and don't know who she is.

Police didn't give a good description of the suspects, just that they got away in a 1988 black Oldsmobile.