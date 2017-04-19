× Grants available to help pay for children’s health care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UnitedHealthcare is looking to give a little relief to Tennessee families!

It’s offering child medical grants, and families can apply for them online. Qualifying families can receive up to $5,000 per grant to help pay for their child’s health care not covered or not fully covered by their health insurance plan.

The UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation has helped many children before, and it’s looking to give 20,000 grants within the next three years.

You can learn more about the criteria and how to apply here.