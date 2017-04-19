× Firefighters battle house fire in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire early Wednesday in North Memphis.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at an abandoned house in the 3000 block of Chelsea Ave. near Sunset St.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries — but firefighters are searching the building in case anyone was inside.

As of 5AM, firefighters have part of Chelsea Ave. blocked between Sunset St. and Sydney St.

You can use Mt. Olive Rd. or Jackson Ave. as alternate routes.

WREG’s Melissa Moon will have live updates on this fire throughout the morning on WREG News Channel 3 Daybreak.