× Crook steals 3-year-old’s walker in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy who doesn’t have use of his feet no longer has his walker after a thief took off in his mom’s car in East Memphis.

“His walker was in the back of the trunk of the car,” said the child’s mother, Lindsey Sater.

Sater said her daughter was first to notice the grey Nissan Maxima was missing Monday morning.

“She came back in and said that our car was not out there. I was like what?” she said.

Sater called police, but they’ve yet to find her car or her son’s walker.

Her son Trennen was born with spina bifida. It left his feet paralyzed. He needs a walker to get around.

“We would really like it to come back, because they size them up, and he’s used to his walker,” she said.

Sunday night, other neighbors reported suspicious activity. Lynne Wears a few doors down said she woke up to her alarm going off at 3 a.m.

She never got a glimpse of the person who tried to break in but said this has never happened before.

“I’ve lived here 18 years, and it’s been wonderful. It’s just that recently we’ve had this string of burglaries and thefts,” she said.

Several other thefts were reported in the neighborhood Sunday night too.

Police are working to find out if any of the crimes are connected.

“It’s kind of disheartening,” said Sater. “You want to kind of have some kind of forgiveness to the people who stole it, because you know that they’ve never been taught the values of hard work and labor.”

But Sater said it will be easier to forgive if the thief just returns her son’s walker.

Sater said some friends are letting her son borrow a walker until they can get her son’s replaced.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.