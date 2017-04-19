× Crawford transfers to Ole Miss

Oxford, MS — After losing the Lawsons to Kansas, Memphian Markel Crawford has found a new home..and not one to far away from home.

Crawford committing to Andy Kennedy and Ole Miss Wednesday night and as a fifth year graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for the Rebels next year.

Crawford had a career year with the Tigers last season, averaging almost 13 points a game.

He is one of six players to leave Tubby Smith and the U of M program since the end of the basketball season.