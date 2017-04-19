SCSO: Woman robs Eads man she met online, flees scene naked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Shelby County Sheriff's detectives said a man in a quiet Eads neighborhood looked for love in an unpromising place.

“He said they met on Craigslist and he invited her over," said SCSO spokesperson Earle Farrell.

Farrell said the two sent messages back and forth after exchanging numbers online. The woman then came over to his house on Latt Lake Cove Monday evening.

“You just don’t meet people like that, not these days," said Shirley Davis, who lives in Memphis. "It’s just ridiculous.”

Detectives said the two ended up in the man’s bedroom, but she wasn’t the only visitor for long. They said her two accomplices soon barged into the home with a gun.

“[And] demanded money," said Farrell. "He said he didn’t have any. They told him to get on the floor and fired the weapon off at the ceiling.”

Farrell said the suspects were able to get a wallet and laptop before fleeing.

Detectives said neighbors told them they saw two men run out of the house and then moments later, a woman followed behind them, not wearing any clothing.

At first deputies said the victim told them the woman came to his house for directions, but changed his story once they found all her clothes in his room and admitted he met her on the Internet.

“We know it’s a dangerous place and you’re reaching out to people you don’t know and if you think about it, you’re inviting trouble into your own home," said Farrell.

He said if you’re meeting someone in person that you were introduced to online, meet them in a public place.

“You don’t know anybody just from the Internet," said Madyson Levy who lives in Memphis.

If you have any information about this woman, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Deputies said they think these crimes happen more often than they know of because victims get scared to report them.