Bill O’Reilly is leaving Fox News Channel

NEW YORK –Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to his show on Fox News Channel.

Parent company 21st Century Fox released the following statement.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

The New York Times first reported that O’Reilly, Fox and parent company 21st Century Fox had paid $13 million in settlements over more than a decade to five women who had accused him of sexual harassment or verbal abuse.

Marc E. Kasowitz, the lead attorney for O’Reilly, said his law firm had “uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons.”

He promised to release “irrefutable evidence” to bolster that claim.