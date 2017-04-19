× Amber Alert issued for girl believed to be in extreme danger

ATLANTA — An Atlanta girl is missing and believed to be in extreme danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez, 12.

She was last seen Tuesday in Atlanta.

Police believe she is with Armando Aguilar, 32, in a 2009 white Ford Econoline with Georgia tag QFD5854.

Arasley is described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aguilar is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything that could help locate them, call Atlanta Police at (404) 817-2379.